Rabri Devi seeks transfer of women teachers to home districts

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) The issue of transferring women teachers to their home districts was raised in the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday, the ninth day of the Budget Session of the state legislature.

While replying to questions related to his department, Education Minister Sunil Kumar was interrupted when former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Rabri Devi sought the Chairman’s permission to make a suggestion regarding women teachers.

Raising the matter, the RJD leader said that women teachers posted outside their home districts face serious difficulties.

She pointed out that women often shoulder additional family responsibilities, including childcare and household duties, and that commuting long distances or living away from home creates unnecessary hardship.

“Women teachers who have moved from one district to another should be transferred back to their home districts. Women face difficulties in commuting. They have responsibilities towards their children and family. Posting them near their homes will be very convenient for them,” Rabri Devi said.

Responding to the demand, Education Minister Sunil Kumar gave a positive assurance.

“Chairman, we accept what the member has said,” he stated, indicating that the suggestion would be considered by the department.

Earlier, on February 3, the issue of the teacher transfer policy was also raised in the Assembly.

At that time, the Education Minister had clarified that under the mutual transfer provision, teachers could seek transfers by mutual consent, provided that teachers from the same school were willing to exchange postings.

Friday marked the ninth day of the Budget Session of the Bihar Legislature, during which the opposition also raised concerns over rising crime and deteriorating law and order in both Houses.

Earlier in the day, Rabri Devi demanded the resignation of Home Minister Samrat Choudhary over rising incidents of crime in Bihar.

She alleged that a Class 12 student was thrown from the fourth floor of a coaching centre in Phulwarisharif, Patna, on Thursday, and that the district police failed to arrest the accused.

She said the daughters of Bihar are not safe under the “double-engine” NDA government.

