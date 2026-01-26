R-Day provides opportunity to express gratitude to immortal heroes: Army chief

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the 77th Republic Day, stating that the occasion provides people with the opportunity to express gratitude to the immortal heroes who made the supreme sacrifice and displayed unparalleled bravery on the line of duty.

Read More

In a post on X, General Dwivedi said, "On the auspicious occasion of the nation's 77th Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens. This glorious day provides us with an opportunity to express our gratitude to the immortal heroes whose indomitable courage, supreme sacrifice, and unparalleled bravery ensured the freedom, sovereignty, and integrity of India."

He said that the Republic Day also "reinforces the memory of the Constitution", which is the foundation of the country's democracy and the "guiding light" for the rights and duties of every citizen.

"As our nation moves towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, it is our collective responsibility to fulfil our respective duties with honesty, dedication, and commitment in building a secure, stable, and capable India," the Army chief said.

Reinforcing the commitment of the armed forces, Gen Dwivedi said, "The Indian Army, with complete vigilance and unwavering resolve, remains continuously committed to ensuring the security of the nation, from guarding the borders to disaster relief and nation-building efforts. I express my gratitude for the contribution of every citizen in this collective journey. Your trust, cooperation, and unity are our greatest strength."

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, the Indian Army posted a video from the Republic Day preparations, showcasing the country's military might.

"As the nation prepares to celebrate RepublicDay 2026, Indian Army contingents rehearse with precision, pride and relentless dedication. A glimpse of the discipline that defines the Indian Army," the force posted on X.

From the march past by different contingents to a cutting-edge display of weaponry, the video showcased a phased battle array format of the Indian armed forces.

The parade will include six marching contingents from the Indian Army. One of the contingents will be of its newly raised Bhairav units, which are light commando battalions trained for speed and border operations.

A selected group of animals from the Indian Army's Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) will parade along the ceremonial avenue, featuring two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four birds of prey, 10 Indian-breed Army dogs, and six traditional military dogs.

--IANS

sd/