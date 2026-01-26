R-Day: Odisha CM highlights women’s Safety, farmers’ growth, and industry push

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that the Constitution of India reflects every Indian’s dharma, responsibilities, and way of life.

While addressing the gathering after the unfurling of the national flag in Cuttack, Majhi said the Constitution binds us together with the noble ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

He further added that it is this very Constitution that has given Indians a distinct identity in the world. He called on citizens to be conscious of fulfilling their Fundamental Duties and to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution.

“The world’s longest written Constitution serves as a guide for our present and future. Irrespective of caste, religion, or colour, it is the standard of living for every Indian. It is not merely a legal document or written property; it is the heartbeat of every Indian. It reflects our dharma, duty, and way of life,” said Majhi.

He paid sincere tributes to B.R. Ambedkar, the father of the Constitution of India, who played a pivotal role in drafting it.

Calling on citizens to give importance to performing their fundamental duties, Majhi said, “Just as we remain conscious of protecting our fundamental rights, it is equally important to be mindful of fulfilling our fundamental duties. Only then can we build an ideal democratic society and an exemplary nation.”

Referring to several flagship welfare schemes implemented by the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister emphasised that under PM Modi’s leadership, the past 11 years have been transformative for India, marking a decade of significant change for the country.

On the occasion, CM Majhi, in his speech, appealed to Left-Wing Extremists to shun violence and join the mainstream. The Chief Minister also claimed that Odisha has made rapid progress during the last 19 months.

“Our goal is to build a prosperous Odisha within the next ten years. By 2036, when we celebrate the centenary of the formation of our independent state, our state should be among the top five in the country. To realise this vision, every citizen, every region, and every district of the state must prosper; otherwise, this plan cannot be successfully achieved,” said CM Majhi.

Targeting the BJD government’s Smart School programme once again, Majhi said his government is focusing on creating educational institutions with a truly world-class foundation, rather than merely building colourful schools.

He said the state government has accorded greater priority to the safety and dignity of women.

“On this occasion today, I want to reassure the mothers and sisters of our state that our government is always committed to your safety. If anyone commits a crime against you, they will surely be punished,” added CM.

He also emphasised that the state government has taken several measures to significantly increase the income of farmers and boost the industrial sector in Odisha.

--IANS

gyan/dan