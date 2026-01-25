R-Day celebrations: Security on maximum alert in J&K

Srinagar/Jammu, Jan 25 (IANS) On the eve of the country’s 77th Republic Day, security across Jammu and Kashmir has been raised to maximum alert, said officials on Sunday.

The main Republic Day function is being held on Monday at the M.A. Stadium in Jammu, where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will hoist the national flag and take salute at the parade.

In Srinagar, the Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, will preside at the Republic Day function at the Bakshi Stadium.

Contingents of the J&K Police, BSF, CRPF, Fire and Emergency Services, Disaster Management, Home Guards and schoolchildren will march before the podium in both Jammu and Srinagar.

Cultural programmes and those depicting development and progress in the union territory will follow the flag hoisting and the march past. Similar functions will be held at all other district headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Full dress rehearsals were held on Saturday at all venues of the Republic Day celebrations across the 20 districts of the union territory.

Human intelligence, electronic surveillance, aerial reconnaissance by drones, makeshift drop gates, checkposts and frisking of people and searching of vehicles are taking place at multiple places in Srinagar and Jammu.

“Security has been put on maximum alert, and we are taking no chances with security around the Republic Day,” a senior police officer said.

The 77th Republic Day is being celebrated after the terror attack near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, 2025, in which 12 innocent civilians were killed, and 32 others were injured.

Security forces are taking no chances with even the minutest details connected to the overall security.

The most reassuring aspect of the security arrangements is that the entire exercise is taking place with the minimum possible inconvenience to the common man. Policemen and security personnel are seen stopping vehicles and exchanging smiles with the drivers and the passengers. This indicates that the tightening of security has taken place without any accompanying tension.

Before 2019, when Article 370 was in place, separatists would call for a complete shutdown and ask people to observe the Republic Day as a ‘black day’ by shutting off lights across the Valley.

As terrorism has been largely controlled, most of the separatists have been placed under detention, and those giving shutdown and blackout calls in the past can’t muster the courage to seek a boycott of the official functions now.

In sharp contrast to the past, civilians have been attending the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations in J&K.

All official buildings, flyovers and main bridges have been illuminated to spread the message of national festivities on the eve of the country’s 77th Republic Day.

--IANS

sq/dpb