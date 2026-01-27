R-Day celebrations reflected spirit of Northeast: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that this year’s Republic Day celebrations truly reflected the spirit of the Northeast, with Assam’s culture and heritage taking centre stage on Kartavya Path.

Reacting to the state’s tableau at the 77th Republic Day parade, CM Sarma said the “colours of Assam were in full display” in the national capital, calling it a proud moment for the people of the state.

“This year’s #RepublicDay was all about celebrating the North East and the fervour of Assam. Colours of Assam in full display yesterday in New Delhi. Proud moment,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Assam’s tableau showcased the rich terracotta tradition of Asharikandi, a renowned craft village in Dhubri district, highlighting the state’s deep-rooted artistic legacy and riverine culture.

Designed around the theme of self-reliance and indigenous craftsmanship, the tableau featured intricate terracotta motifs inspired by nature, rural life and the Brahmaputra’s cultural landscape.

Asharikandi’s terracotta craft, which has received national recognition in recent years, symbolises Assam’s centuries-old tradition of clay artistry passed down through generations. The tableau depicted artisans at work, along with sculptural representations of folk life, reflecting the harmonious blend of tradition, sustainability and cultural pride.

Officials said the tableau aimed to present Assam not just as a repository of natural beauty, but also as a hub of living traditions that continue to thrive through community participation and government support.

The inclusion of Asharikandi was also seen as an effort to promote local crafts on a global platform and encourage rural livelihoods.

This year’s Republic Day parade placed a special focus on the Northeastern states, underlining their growing role in India’s cultural and developmental narrative. Assam’s tableau drew appreciation from spectators and dignitaries alike for its vibrant colours, detailed craftsmanship and authentic storytelling.

The Chief Minister said the recognition of Assam’s heritage at the national level would inspire artisans and youth across the state to preserve and promote their cultural identity, while contributing to the vision of a self-reliant India.

--IANS

tdr/dpb