R-Day celebrations held for first time in Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati

Amaravati, Jan 26 (IANS) For the first time, Republic Day celebrations were organised in the Andhra Pradesh capital, Amaravati. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer unfurled the national flag at the main official ceremony to mark the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers, High Court Judges, and farmers who had parted with their lands for the capital city project were the guests.

At the celebrations held near the High Court building, the Governor took salute from 11 contingents of the Indian Army, AP Special Police, CRPF, Kerala Armed Police, NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Youth Red Cross, and other organisations.

A total of 22 tableaux highlighting various development and welfare initiatives of the state government were showcased. Programmes like Zero Poverty, Population Management, Skilling and Employment, Water Security, Farmer-Agri Tech, Global-Best Logistics, Cost Optimisation in Energy, Product Perfection, Swachh Andhra, and Deep Tech across all walks of life were highlighted through the tableaux.

Ever since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh has been organising Republic Day celebrations in Vijayawada, where the Governor has his official residence.

The celebrations were held at Amaravati at a time when capital city development works are in full swing, and a Bill is also scheduled to be introduced in the coming Budget session of Parliament to accord statutory status to Amaravati as the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP-led NDA government last year re-launched capital development works after five years of uncertainty due to the proposal of three state capitals by the then government of the YSR Congress Party.

CM Chandrababu Naidu, who had launched the Amaravati project during his earlier term as the Chief Minister (2014-19), revived the works after the TDP-led NDA stormed to power.

At the TDP Parliamentary Party meeting on Sunday, the Chief Minister had stated that construction works in Amaravati have been accelerated and that the second phase of Amaravati development will also commence soon.

