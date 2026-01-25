R-Day celebrations: Chennai declared high-security red zone, drone ban imposed

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) As part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Chennai, the city police have declared extensive areas in and around Marina Beach as a high-security Red Zone, imposing a complete ban on the operation of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), drones, and all other aerial objects on Sunday and Monday.

The ban will apply across key ceremonial routes, with exemptions granted only for authorised government arrangements connected to the Republic Day events.

According to an official release, the Red Zone restrictions cover the stretch along Kamarajar Road, where the Governor of Tamil Nadu will hoist the national flag near the Labour Statue, as well as the route traversed by the Governor from Lok Bhavan to Marina Beach.

The route taken by the Chief Minister from his Chittranjan Salai residence to the venue has also been brought under strict security cover.

The city police have announced that a five-tier security arrangement will be implemented along Kamarajar Road and the surrounding areas to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the celebrations.

As part of these measures, a total of 7,500 police officers and personnel have been deployed across the city for special security duties.

Security has also been significantly tightened at sensitive and high-footfall locations, including Chennai International Airport, major railway stations such as Chennai Central and Egmore, bus terminals and bus stands, business hubs, beach areas, and places of worship falling under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police.

Officials said these steps are being taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents during the national event.

In addition, lodges and hotels across the city have been inspected by the police. Owners and managers have been advised to remain vigilant and to immediately alert the police if they notice any suspicious activities or individuals on their premises.

Citywide patrolling has been intensified, with special check posts set up at major entry points to Chennai, including Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Maduravoyal, Meenambakkam, Thoraipakkam, and Neelangarai.

Anti-sabotage checks are also being conducted at all vital installations and public transport hubs. These checks are being carried out by Special Control Personnel teams comprising Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads and Dog Squads.

Police officials said the elaborate security arrangements are aimed at ensuring a peaceful and incident-free Republic Day celebration for the public.

