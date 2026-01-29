R-Day 2026: Gujarat tableau wins popular choice award for fourth year in a row

Gandhinagar/New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Gujarat’s tableau, presented at the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, has secured first place in the Popular Choice Award category for the fourth consecutive year.

Read More

The tableau, based on the theme ‘Swatantrata Ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’, drew significant public attention during the national parade.

According to official information, the award was decided through public voting conducted by the Union Ministry of Defence on the MyGov portal from January 26 to January 27.

Gujarat’s tableau remained in the lead from the first hour of voting until the close, securing 43 per cent of the total votes.

Uttar Pradesh finished second with nine per cent of the votes, while the remaining 15 participating states shared the rest.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the achievement reflected the people’s appreciation for the tableau’s presentation of patriotism and the contribution of Gujarat’s freedom fighters.

“The love shown by citizens for the Gujarat tableau once again highlights how strongly people connect with our freedom movement and the ideals that shaped the nation,” Patel said in a post on social media.

The tableau was prepared by the state’s Information Department and showcased the journey of India’s freedom struggle, inspired by Vande Mataram and the Swadeshi movement, linking it with the call for self-reliance articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The presentation traced the evolution from the freedom movement to the contemporary emphasis on Aatmanirbharta, using visual elements drawn from Gujarat’s history and development narrative.

Gujarat’s run of success in the Popular Choice category began in 2023 at the 74th Republic Day parade, when its tableau titled ‘Clean, Green, Energy-rich Gujarat’ topped the public vote, highlighting the state’s initiatives in renewable energy.

In 2024, Gujarat again won the Popular Choice Award with its tableau on ‘Dhordo, World’s Best Tourism Village – UNWTO’, which also secured second place in the Jury’s Choice category.

In 2025, the state continued the streak with the tableau ‘From Anartpur to Ekta Nagar - a remarkable confluence of heritage and development’, depicting Gujarat’s modern development alongside its ancient heritage.

With the 2026 tableau once again emerging as the public favourite, Gujarat has now completed four consecutive wins in the Popular Choice Award category.

The award will be formally presented to Gujarat at the Republic Day concluding ceremony scheduled to be held on January 30 at the National Rangshala Camp in New Delhi, in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

--IANS

mys/dpb