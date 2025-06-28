'Quoted out of context': Trinamool leader Madan Mitra issues clarification on Kolkata law student rape case

Kolkata, June 28 (IANS) After being censured on Saturday by the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government for his comments on the alleged rape of a law student within the college premises at Kasba in Kolkata earlier this week, party legislator Madan Mitra has said that his comments were quoted out of context.

Mitra, infamous for his frequent loose comments, made a controversial statement claiming that the rape incident had sent a message to all girls that they should not go the college when it is closed as someone was calling her there then to offer a position.

Following Mitra's controversial comment, the Trinamool Congress issued a statement claiming that the remarks made by the former in the matter were made in his individual capacity and hence the party had unequivocally disassociated itself from his statements and strongly condemned it.

Later, Mitra issued a statement on his official X account, denying that he tried to shield the culprits in the recent rape case of a law student in Kasba.

He also claimed that his statement was misconstrued and misused by a motivated group whose basic intentions were to malign the image of Trinamool Congress by wrongly focusing his statement to serve their own purpose.

"While strongly demanding the strongest action which has already been taken by the police in Kasba incident against the culprits, I totally deny that I had no way tried to shield the culprits. I personally feel that my statement has been totally misled and misused by a motivated group whose basic intention were to malign the image of our party AITC by wrongly focusing my statement to serve their own purpose," Mitra said in the statement.

He also claimed that during his long political career he never did anything wrong which was disliked by the majority of people leaving a few ones for their own vindictive attitude.

"However I just have gone through the statement of AITC and request my party high command not to misunderstand me while I am ready to face any enquiry to clarify my statement in person, I do believe that my party will consider twice before taking any further movement in this matter," the statement noted.

