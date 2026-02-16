'Quit party for self-respect': Bhupen Bora resigns after serving Cong for 32 years

Guwahati, Feb 16 (IANS) Senior Congress leader in Assam, Bhupen Bora, on Monday announced that he has resigned from the party, ending his 32-year-long association with the grand old party.

Speaking to reporters here, Bora said he sent his resignation letter to the party’s central leadership at around 8 a.m. “I have resigned from the Congress. I have already forwarded my resignation letter to the central leadership,” Bora said, adding that the decision was taken to protect his self-respect.

“I have quit the party for my own self-respect,” he asserted.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction with the functioning of the party, Bora alleged that the Congress leadership has failed to take timely and decisive calls on organisational matters.

“The party is unable to even decide who should attend its rallies and who should not,” he said, pointing to what he described as growing confusion and lack of coordination within the organisation.

Bora said he had devoted the prime years of his political life to the Congress.

“I gave 32 years of my life to the Congress party,” he said, underlining his long association and contributions at various levels of the organisation.

While refraining from naming specific leaders, Bora hinted at persistent internal issues and leadership paralysis that, according to him, made it difficult to continue in the party.

He said that despite raising concerns on multiple occasions, there was no meaningful response from the top leadership.

Asked about his future political course, Bora said he will take a decision after consulting his supporters and well-wishers. However, he made it clear that his resignation was final and not an impulsive move.

“This is not a sudden decision. I have thought about it carefully,” he said.

Bhupen Bora’s exit is being seen as a significant setback for the Congress in Assam, where the party has been struggling to regain political ground ahead of the next Assembly elections.

His resignation comes at a time when the party is already grappling with internal challenges and leadership questions in the state.

Political observers believe Bora’s departure could trigger further churn within the Assam Congress unit in the coming days.

--IANS

tdr/dpb