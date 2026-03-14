Quick police response ensures timely medical aid to injured peacock in MP's Morena

Morena, March 14 (IANS) A coordinated and quick action from the emergency service -- 'Dial 112' and the police have ensured timely medical aid for a peacock -- India's national bird, who had sustained injuries due to unknown causes in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

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State-level Police Control Room (Dial-112) in Bhopal on Friday received information that a peacock in Sihora village, located within the jurisdiction of the Nurabad Police station in Morena district, had sustained injuries due to unknown causes.

Upon receiving this information, the Dial-112 First Response Vehicle (FRV) deployed in the Nurabad police station area was immediately dispatched to the site.

"Upon reaching the location, Constable Ravi Kumar and Pilot Anshul Sharma said that a peacock, having strayed from the nearby forest area, had indeed been injured under unknown circumstances," according to a statement from the state forest department on Saturday.

Dial-112 personnel took swift action as they carefully secured the injured bird and, utilising the FRV, transported it to the Morena Forest Centre for treatment and care, where they handed it over to officials of the state Forest Department.

"The Forest Department is currently providing medical treatment to the injured peacock. Thanks to the sensitive and responsible intervention of the Dial-112 team, the national bird was able to receive timely medical aid," the State forest department said.

The peacock is included in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Act, which accords the species the highest level of protection in the country.

The state's forest department also acknowledged the prompt response from 'Dial 112' team, noting that the state's emergency service launched in 2025 is not limited merely to providing assistance in criminal matters or police emergencies, it also plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and conservation of wildlife.

The emergency service 'Dial 112' was launched to replace multiple emergency numbers that were implemented at different times, including 'Dial 100' for police and 'Dial 108' for ambulance and many others, merging them all in one.

The state government had procured 12,000 vehicles for 'Dial 112' of Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra TUV-300 Plus, and Mahindra Bolero Neo.

--IANS

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