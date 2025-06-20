Questioning 'Op Sindoor' an insult to terror victims: Ram Kadam slams Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Friday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, calling his remarks about Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump, “an insult to the martyrs and armed forces”.

Kadam was reacting to Thackeray’s comments made during Shiv Sena’s 59th Foundation Day celebration.

Uddhav Thackeray had questioned the government’s handling of the terror operation, sarcastically referring to a supposed intervention by Donald Trump and alleging that the terrorists "disappeared into the ground or joined the BJP". He further mocked the BJP by saying, “Only Dawood is left to be inducted into the party,” accusing them of seeking membership from even jailed criminals.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Kadam hit back, saying, “Questioning Operation Sindoor is a direct insult to those who have lost their loved ones to terrorism. It’s also an insult to our brave soldiers who risk their lives at the borders every single day to protect this nation.”

Kadam didn’t hold back from making personal jibes at Thackeray, saying, “Uddhav Thackeray is no longer the man he used to be. He’s now a confused Gandhi clone, burdened by political compulsions. His statements suggest he’s not in the right frame of mind -- perhaps he needs medical attention.”

Kadam said, “No one takes him seriously anymore -- not even his own family. His real brother doesn’t acknowledge him, and his sister-in-law ignores him. With such limited support, such indecent and irresponsible remarks are beneath the stature of any leader.”

He also revisited Thackeray’s long-standing rift with his cousin, Raj Thackeray, stating, “Uddhav called 'Maharashtra Navnirman Sena' a finished party, but he’s the one who forced Raj out when Balasaheb was still alive. Now, when he sees his own influence fading, he remembers his brother. It’s desperation, not reconciliation.”

Kadam condemned Uddhav's continued criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Thackeray had recently remarked, “India needs a Prime Minister -- right now we only have a PM of the BJP.”

Responding to this, Kadam said, “These are words of a frustrated man. Even his blood relatives have abandoned him. He’s bitter because he knows he can’t match PM Modi’s achievements. Roads are being built, infrastructure is growing, and India is advancing on every front. His criticism stems from jealousy.”

Kadam concluded by questioning Uddhav’s ideological consistency, stating, “Is this what Balasaheb Thackeray stood for? If Balasaheb were alive today, he would have applauded the leadership of Modi and Shah. But Uddhav, unfortunately, is now seated comfortably in the lap of the Gandhi family, abandoning the very values his father cherished.”

