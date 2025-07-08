Quantum Valley will be game-changing leap like Silicon Valley, says Andhra Minister Lokesh

Amaravati, July 8 (IANS) India’s first-ever Quantum Valley is set to take shape in Amaravati within six months, which will be a game-changing leap, just like Silicon Valley in the USA, said Andhra Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday.

The state government has already begun developing Quantum Valley in Amaravati in collaboration with tech giants like TCS, IBM, and L&T.

Lokesh made the announcement while addressing the investors’ roadshow in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He called upon Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to invest in the state.

According to an official statement here, Minister Lokesh’s visit is aimed at apprising global investors of the multifold investment opportunities emerging in Andhra Pradesh, especially with the government’s efforts to establish a Quantum Valley. Positioning Andhra Pradesh as the next big tech destination, Lokesh invited global players to become part of the state’s rapidly evolving innovation ecosystem.

“With Visakhapatnam emerging as an IT hub and Amaravati preparing to house the nation's first Quantum Valley, Andhra Pradesh is fast becoming a magnet for tech investments,” Lokesh said.

“The world is now looking at Andhra Pradesh. This is the best time to invest. We are building a future-ready state, from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam,” said Lokesh, addressing the gathering of industry leaders.

The state government on Monday issued an order approving the Amaravati Quantum Valley Declaration (AQVD), setting the stage for it to serve as a guiding framework for the state’s efforts in advancing quantum technologies and nurturing a vibrant innovation ecosystem, including attracting $1 billion investments by January 2029.

The state government on June 30 organised the Amaravati Quantum Valley Workshop to catalyse collaboration across multiple sectors within the government, the industry, academia and startups with a unified objective of establishing Amaravati as a prominent global hub in the emerging quantum technology landscape.

Secretary (IT, Electronics and Communications) Bhaskar Katamneni stated in the Government Order that the workshop served as a strategic platform for thought leadership, dialogue, and partnership development across the quantum ecosystem and as a key outcome of the deliberations held during the event, the stakeholders collectively brought out the AQVD as a forward-looking document that encapsulates shared commitments, long-term vision, and strategic priorities for quantum research, innovation, talent development, infrastructure creation, and international engagement.

The AQVD reflects the aspiration to transform Amaravati into a globally competitive centre for quantum science and technology. It contains six joint commitments of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and IBM, TCS and L&T, which are partnering to develop the Amaravati Quantum Valley.

