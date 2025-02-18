Qatar Aims to Strengthen Economic Ties with India Beyond Oil and Gas

New Delhi: Qatar is keen to expand its economic partnership with India beyond the traditional oil and gas sector, focusing on new business opportunities and investments, said Dr Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, Qatar.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Dr Al Sayed highlighted the importance of the visit of Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to India. He emphasized that the visit reflects the strong strategic partnership between the two nations across various sectors.

"We are focusing on growing the non-oil and gas business where we can team up with India. We are welcoming Indian business people.," Dr Al Sayed said.

Qatar and India have shared strong trade and business relations for many years, particularly in the energy sector. However, with global trade evolving rapidly and the growing impact of artificial intelligence and technology, Qatar is now looking to expand its focus beyond oil and gas.

"The world today is changing dramatically in terms of trade and business and the application of technology and AI. We continue investing in petrochemicals, oil, and gas in Qatar. We are focusing on growing the non-oil and gas business where we can team up with India," he stated.

Dr Al Sayed also encouraged Indian businesses to explore investment opportunities in Qatar. He assured that the Qatari government is actively working to strengthen economic ties with India and create more partnerships in various sectors.

"We are welcoming Indian business people. We are encouraging our business society, government, and public sector to invest more in India and to create more partnership in different sectors," he added.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the visit, Dr Al Sayed said he looks forward to further strengthening the economic relationship between the two nations.

"I'm very glad and pleased to be here in India and looking forward to enhancing the partnership even more to the next level," he said.

Qatar has been one of India's key partners in the Gulf region, with both countries engaging in trade and investment collaborations. The visit of Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani is expected to further boost economic cooperation, opening new avenues for businesses in both countries.

The Qatar Amir is on a two-day state visit to India. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation. He had earlier come to India on a State Visit in March 2015. (ANI)