PWD vehicles sprinkle water to tackle air pollution in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): As the air quality in the National Capital continues to deteriorate, Public Works Department (PWD) vehicles on Thursday morning sprinkled water in several parts to tackle air pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked the Stage II GRAP Action Plan across the National Capital Region. This includes carrying out mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads on a daily basis.

Delhi was engulfed in a thin layer of smog on Thursday as the air quality continued to deteriorate to 'the'very poor' category.

As per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday at 7:00 am, the AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded at (392), Ashok Vihar (350), IGI airport T3 (334), ITO Delhi (324), RK Puram (359), Okhla Phase-2 (322), Ashok Vihar (350), and Dwaraka-Sector 8 (348), all falling in the very poor category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the days forcast indicates a maximum and minimum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Experts say that though, the contribution of stubble burning to air pollution is "well established", it amounts to only 6-8 per cent of the overall air pollution in the national capital in the whole year.

Sagnik Dey, Professor at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi also outlined that the children who are exposed to pollution fires are at increased risk of growth failure.

"During the months of October and November, the contribution of stubble burning in air pollution is around 25-30 per cent. But, if we talk about the whole of the year, the contribution of stubble burning is only 6-8 per cent maximum," he said.

"Curbing the issue of stubble burning is important, particularly in this critical period, but there are many other sources too, and we should work towards that throughout the year. We can't achieve clean air only through stubble burning," he added.

Meanwhile, toxic foam was seen floating in the Yamuna river in Kalindi Kunj as pollution levels in the river continued to remain high. (ANI)

