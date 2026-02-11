PWD to hold workshop-cum-training camp at Bhopal's Ravindra Bhavan

Bhopal, Feb 11 (IANS) The Public Works Department (PWD) of Madhya Pradesh will organise a workshop-cum-training programme for engineers and technical officers associated with the construction sector at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal on Thursday.

Sharing information about the event, Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Rakesh Singh on Wednesday said that around 2,000 engineers and technical officers from the PWD, the Project Implementation Unit, the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation and the Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation will participate in the workshop.

The workshop will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during which he will also release a booklet and formally launch the Project Management System Portal–2.0 of the state PWD.

Elaborating on Portal–2.0, Singh said that the system has been developed by the Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation (MPBDC) as an advanced digital management platform aimed at strengthening project execution and monitoring.

“It ensures systematic, transparent and efficient execution of all construction works. Under this system, a Responsible–Accountable–Timeline framework clearly records the concerned officer, the competent approving authority and defined timelines for each project, thereby ensuring continuous monitoring and accountability,” Singh said.

The Minister informed that national-level experts will provide guidance on topics such as capacity building, green building concepts, modern construction technologies, quality control and innovations in the construction sector.

“The capacity-building workshop will not only strengthen the quality and efficiency of construction works in the state but will also familiarise engineers and technical officers with the latest technical knowledge, quality-based construction processes and principles of sustainable development,” he added.

Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation and the Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation will sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with nationally reputed institutions, including the Central Road Research Institute, the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers, the Engineering Staff College of India, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and the School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal.

