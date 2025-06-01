P.V. Anvar jumps into fray in Kerala's Nilambur bypoll - as Trinamool Congress candidate (Lead)

Thiruvanathapuram/Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) Making the contest in Kerala's Nilambur bypoll multi-cornered, its former MLA P.V. Anvar again jumped into the fray - as the candidate of the Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool on Sunday announced the name of Anvar as its candidate for the bypoll slated to be held on June 19.

Anvar is a two-time former Left Democratic Front-backed Independent candidate from the same constituency, whose resignation prompted the bypoll.

"Under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee, we are pleased to announce the All India Trinamool Congress candidate for the impending Kerala Legislative By-election scheduled for 19th June, 2025," the Trinamool said in a statement.

In October last year, Anvar severed his ties with the Left Front Democratic Front after a heated spat with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and floated a new political party christened the Democratic Movement of Kerala. Later, the new political outfit merged with the Trinamool, and Anvar also resigned as a legislator.

The announcement puts an end to days of political speculation over Anvar, who had also approached the Congress-led United Democratic Front, but an agreement could not be reached.

Anvar’s candidacy has stirred interest in Kerala’s political circles, particularly after his earlier statement on Saturday declaring that he would not enter the fray.

Citing financial constraints, Anvar remarked that he lacked the crores of rupees typically needed for an election campaign and had no plans to contest. He also dismissed any political ties with the UDF.

However, in a surprising shift later the same day, Anvar appeared to reconsider his decision.

“What can I do if so many common workers come to visit me with Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, pleading with me to contest?” he said, suggesting mounting grassroots pressure had influenced his change of heart.

Adding intrigue to the unfolding developments, Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil paid a late-night visit to Anvar’s residence in Malappuram on Saturday.

While the content of their discussion remains undisclosed, confirmation of Anvar’s candidacy surfaced within hours of their meeting, fuelling speculation about behind-the-scenes political negotiations.

Anvar has also been engaged in earlier talks with the UDF regarding the Trinamool’s potential inclusion in the alliance. Although Congress leaders reportedly offered the Trinamool associate membership status, Anvar rejected the offer, insisting instead on full membership for his party.

The stalemate over this demand had cast uncertainty over his political direction -- until now.

Anvar, known for his unpredictability and populist appeal, appears poised for a high-stakes return to electoral politics in Nilambur. With the Trinamool banking on his local clout and grassroots connect, the Nilambur by-election is likely to witness a keenly watched political battle.

The Congress has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, whose father Aryadan Mohammed had represented the seat for a record eight terms till 2016 when he announced his retirement. However, Shoukath had lost the seat to Anvar in 2016. The CPI-M candidate is state Secretariat member M. Swaraj, and the BJP has fielded Mohan George.

With Anvar's candidature, the Trinamool will be contesting from two of the five Assembly constituencies in four states that will be going for bypolls on June 19, one being Nilambur and the other being Kaliganj in Nadia district of West Bengal.

In Kaliganj, it has fielded Alifa Ahmed, the daughter of the sitting party legislator, Nasiruddin Ahmed, whose sudden demise in February this year necessitated the bypolls.

The three other assembly constituencies where by-polls will be held on June 19 are Kadi and Visavdar in Gujarat and Ludhiana West in Punjab.

The Trinamool Congress had earlier made attempts to expand the party’s base outside West Bengal, and then the party leadership mainly concentrated on states in the northeast like Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya. However, the electoral results were disastrous for the party.

