‘Pursue scriptwriting in Mumbai, don’t waste time in politics’: Delhi BJP chief to Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday described the press conference held by AAP Delhi President and former Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as a complete "drama", stating that it is a long-standing tactic of the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders to resort to "theatrics" whenever an investigating agency questions them over their corruption.

Sachdeva said that Saurabh Bharadwaj, who had claimed to be unemployed after his electoral defeat, has finally found himself some work -- courtesy of the investigation. “His hidden talents have now come to light,” Sachdeva said.

He added that the way Bharadwaj's press conference shows that he might actually be a good scriptwriter. “Instead of wasting his time in politics, he should perhaps consider moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in scriptwriting,” he noted. He further stated that anarchy, misgovernance, and corruption are evident in the behaviour of the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders.

“If the AAP leaders do not trust the investigating agencies, they are free to seek recourse through the legal system -- the courts are open. However, AAP leaders seem to enjoy media drama and trial by press more than due process,” he added.

Sachdeva added that serious allegations, including the hospital construction scam, have been made against AAP leaders.

“It is clear that Saurabh Bharadwaj’s dramatics are an attempt to divert attention from those allegations. The investigating agencies are doing their work, and once more evidence is found, the situation will become even clearer,” Sachdeva said.

He remarked, “AAP leaders seem to consider themselves fortune-tellers, and today Saurabh Bharadwaj has joined their ranks. His statements in the press conference mirrored those made by other AAP leaders during past interrogations -- and the whole of Delhi has seen where that ended: in jail."

