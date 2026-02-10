Purnea MP Pappu Yadav granted bail in 1995 case, released after three days in jail

Patna, Feb 10 (IANS) Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, was granted bail on Tuesday by the Special MP-MLA court in Patna in connection with a case filed in 1995.

With this relief, he is set to be released after spending the last three days in Beur Jail.

Pappu Yadav was brought to the court from Beur Jail at around 12:30 pm, while the hearing on his bail application began at 2:00 pm.

During the proceedings, he was seen sitting in a wheelchair inside the courtroom.

Pappu Yadav was arrested late on Friday night in connection with a 31-year-old case related to a rented property.

An FIR in the matter was registered at the Gardanibagh Police Station in 1995.

His counsel was scheduled to file the bail plea on Monday, but judicial proceedings were suspended due to a bomb threat received by the court.

As a precautionary measure, the court premises were evacuated and closed, resulting in the postponement of hearings, including Pappu Yadav’s bail plea.

The matter was finally taken up on Tuesday in the MP-MLA Court (ACJM-1), which, after hearing arguments, granted bail to the MP.

The case has once again drawn political attention in Bihar, with supporters alleging vendetta politics, while legal proceedings continue as per due process.

Earlier, on the arrest of Pappu Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, alleging deep-rooted collusion in the handling of the NEET aspirant 's death case in a Patna girls' hostel.

Even Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Pappu Yadav was arrested due to his active participation in raising the issue of the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna. Instead of taking direct action against him, he was arrested in an old case.

Pappu Yadav has been vocal since the NEET aspirant's death case surfaced in Patna.

He visited Jehanabad multiple times to meet and console the victim’s family and repeatedly demanded strict action against those responsible.

The NEET aspirant was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in Chitragupt Nagar on January 6 and later succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital on January 11.

The post-mortem and FSL reports have stated that sexual assault cannot be ruled out, intensifying political and public pressure for a thorough investigation.

