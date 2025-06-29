Puri stampede: Blatant callousness contributed to tragedy, says Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, June 29 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday criticised the state government, blaming it for the tragic stampede at Puri that claimed three lives.

“While I refrain from accusing the government of criminal negligence, their blatant callousness has undeniably contributed to this tragedy. I urge the government to implement urgent corrective measures to ensure the smooth conduct of Adapa Bije, Bahuda, Suna Besha, and other key #RathYatra rituals,” Patnaik wrote on his X handle.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the three devotees who lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Saradhabali, Puri and prayed to Lord Jagannath for the swift recovery of the devotees injured in this devastating incident.

“Today’s stampede, occurring just a day after the abysmal failure of crowd management during the #RathYatra that left hundreds injured, exposes the government’s glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful festival for devotees. Eyewitnesses report that the initial response to this horrific tragedy came from the devotees’ relatives, with no government machinery present to manage the surging crowds, highlighting a shocking lapse in duty,” added Patnaik.

He also targeted the state government for calling the inordinate delay during the pulling of chariots as being the wish of Lord Jagannath, calling it a shocking excuse to cover the ineptness of the administration.

“The inordinate delay in pulling the Nandighosha chariot on Rath Yatra day was conveniently attributed to "Mahaprabhu’s wish", a shocking excuse that masks the administration’s complete abdication of responsibility,” targeted Patnaik.

Speaking to media persons, the Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain had earlier informed that after the ceremonial closure of Darshan (Pahuda), when the darshan of the deities started early morning, a large number of devotees rushed towards the cordon.

He further added that around nine people complained about breathlessness. They were evacuated and taken to the hospital. As of now, the death of three devotees has been confirmed, while six others are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The post-mortem of the deceased is going on.

The stampede occurred between 4 a.m. to 4.30 a.m. The deceased were identified as Pravati Das, Premkant Mohanty and Basanti Sahoo.

--IANS

gyan/dpb