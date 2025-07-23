Puri horror: Minor victim still in critical condition

Bhubaneswar, July 23 (IANS) The condition of the 16-year-old girl who was set on fire by unknown assailants in the Balanga area of Puri district on July 19, and was later airlifted to AIIMS, Delhi the next day for better treatment, still remains critical.

A press note issued by AIIMS, New Delhi on Wednesday, the victim minor continues to be under oxygen support read: “The patient, a 16-year-old girl who sustained 75 per cent burns on 19th July 2025, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and received at the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, AIIMS New Delhi, on 20th July 2025. On day 5, she underwent surgery for management of deep burns. She is currently on oxygen support and remains in a critical condition."

It further noted that a dedicated team of doctors of the AIIMS, New Delhi is closely monitoring the progress of the victim’s health condition.

Notably, the minor girl was attacked near a river embankment near her village under Balanga police limits, where miscreants allegedly poured petrol and kerosene on her and set her on fire.

Miraculously, she managed to find refuge at a nearby house, from where villagers rushed her to the Pipili Community Health Centre. She was later referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her injuries.

The heinous crime has prompted swift police action. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, led by Balanga IIC Shri Dibya Ranjan Panda.

The Police initiated a probe into the matter by registering a case (162/2025) under sections 127(2), 109, 123, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

However, the Odisha Police are still groping in the dark, as the assailants who tried to kill the minor victim by setting her ablaze are still at large, even after the lapse of five days to the incident.

The police also failed to ascertain the reason which prompted the assailants to perpetrate the gruesome assault on the 16-year-old victim.

--IANS

gyan/pgh