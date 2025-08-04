Puri burn victim laid to rest in native village, Dy CM Parida pays respects

Bhubaneswar: The final rites of a 16-year-old girl, who was set on fire by unknown miscreants on July 19 and later succumbed to injuries during treatment at Delhi AIIMS, were held on Monday in her village in the Balanga area of Odisha's Puri district

She died on Saturday after a 14-day battle for life in the hospital.

The family members performed the last rites in the presence of villagers, officials of the district administration, police officers and others.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Pipli MLA Ashrit Pattanaik were also present at the spot during the last rites.

Speaking to media persons, Parida said that the state government acted swiftly, taking all necessary steps to facilitate the girl's treatment. She stated that the minor girl’s death came as a shock, as despite facilitating all advanced treatment, the state government couldn’t save her life.

The deputy CM further added that the state government is standing with the family members in this time of personal tragedy.

“The deceased girl belongs to a poor family. The state government is ready to extend all possible support to the family in these difficult times. I have spoken to the family members that following discussions with CM Mohan Charan Majhi, we will provide necessary support to the family,” added Parida.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing investigation into the case, Parida appealed to all to have faith in the Odisha Police and asserted that the truth behind the incident will definitely come to the fore.

Two platoons of police force have been deployed at the deceased’s village to maintain law and order.

The body of the girl reached Bhubaneswar Airport late Sunday evening, where Deputy CM Parida and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling offered floral tributes to the deceased.

The girl had sustained 75 per cent burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified persons on July 19 in the Balanga area of Puri. She was airlifted to Delhi AIIMS for better treatment on July 20. The girl later succumbed to the burn injuries following a struggle for life for 14 days.

