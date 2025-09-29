Punjab unveils investment potential at Gurugram roadshow ahead of 2026 Summit

Gurugram, Sep 29 ( IANS) In a strategic move to attract domestic investments, the Government of Punjab hosted its inaugural roadshow in Gurugram on Monday, setting the stage for the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026.

Spearheaded by Invest Punjab, the event showcased the state’s evolving industrial landscape and its investor-friendly policies.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led a high-profile delegation comprising Minister for Industries and Commerce and Investment Promotion Sanjeev Arora, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Administrative Secretary KK Yadav, Vice Chairperson PDC Seema Bansal, and CEO Invest Punjab Amit Dhaka. Their presence underscored Punjab’s commitment to fostering business partnerships and economic growth.

The day commenced with focused one-on-one meetings between the Punjab delegation and top corporate leaders from companies such as Hero Cycles, Ralson India, Amber Enterprises, Uno Minda, GMR Airports, and DEE Development Engineers.

Discussions spanned key sectors including mobility, electronics, automotive components, renewable energy, infrastructure, and consumer durables.

A highlight of the roadshow was the “Punjab Session,” which featured a compelling presentation titled “Advantage Punjab” by CEO Invest Punjab.

The session brought together influential business figures like Priya Paul (Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels), Kamal Oswal (Nahar Group), Anoop Bector, Sandeep Goyal (Nestlé India), Pramod Bhasin (Genpact), and Shiv Raj Palta (Everise India), who shared their positive experiences of operating in Punjab and endorsed the state’s conducive business environment.

In his keynote address, CM Bhagwant Mann reaffirmed Punjab’s investor-first approach, promising transparent governance, robust infrastructure, and seamless facilitation through Invest Punjab. Chief Secretary Sinha emphasised the state’s progressive governance model, while Minister Arora spotlighted recent reforms, including the reinstatement of powers to Invest Punjab and the formation of 24 sectoral committees aimed at addressing industry needs and accelerating investment.

The roadshow concluded with an open house discussion, reinforcing Punjab’s image as a dynamic and welcoming destination for investors.

The next chapter of this domestic outreach will be organised in New Delhi on September 30, 2025, as Punjab continues its mission to attract transformative investments.

