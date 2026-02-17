Punjab: Union Minister lays foundation stone of rail over bridge in Doraha ​

Ludhiana, Feb 17 (IANS) The construction of the four-lane railway over bridge in Doraha in Punjab’s Ludhiana district would emerge as a landmark infrastructure project, significantly strengthening connectivity between the Malwa region, said Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday. ​

Addressing the media after laying the foundation stone of the much-awaited four-lane bridge, the minister stated the project, estimated to cost Rs 70.55 crore, will be completed by next year. ​

He said the work would now proceed on a war footing and the bridge would be opened at the earliest, bringing long-overdue relief to commuters who have faced inconvenience at the level crossing for nearly 12 years. ​

Ravneet Singh said that the Doraha level crossing lies on a vital road stretch connecting Ropar to Ludhiana and serves as an important link to the Malwa region. ​

Highlighting the urgency of the project, the minister noted that nearly 190 trains pass through this crossing daily, while more than 3,000 vehicles traverse it each day. ​

“The frequent closures due to rail traffic have caused persistent congestion, long waiting times, and significant hardship for commuters, traders, and transporters alike. With the construction of the railway over the bridge, these challenges will soon be a thing of the past,” he said. ​

Ravneet Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving and sanctioning the project as a major gift to the people of the region. ​

He said the four-lane overbridge will not only ease daily commuting but will also accelerate economic activity by ensuring seamless movement of goods and services. ​

Providing an overview of ongoing railway infrastructure development in Punjab, the minister informed that works on overbridges, underbridges, and low-height subways are currently underway at 166 locations across the state, with an outlay of Rs 1,480.09 crore. ​

He underscored that there is no shortage of funds for railway infrastructure development in Punjab and reiterated the government’s strong commitment to modernizing and expanding the state's rail network. ​

He further highlighted that the annual railway budget allocation for Punjab is nearly 25 times higher than during the 2009-2014 period, amounting to Rs 5,673 crore. ​

Currently, infrastructure projects of Rs 26,382 crore are in progress across Punjab, encompassing new track construction, station redevelopment, safety enhancement measures, and other capacity augmentation initiatives. ​

Additionally, 30 railway stations in the state are being comprehensively redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a total investment of Rs 1,311 crore, to provide modern passenger amenities and improved facilities. ​

The minister also extended his appreciation to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister for approving the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Delhi and Ambala. ​

This significant project forms part of the broader initiative to quadruple the highly utilized Delhi-Jammu corridor, a crucial arterial route linking the National Capital Region with northern states. ​

The Delhi-Ambala section is among the busiest rail corridors in the country, handling substantial passenger and freight traffic. ​

The addition of the third and fourth lines will greatly enhance line capacity, improve operational efficiency, and reduce congestion. ​

Covering a route length of 194 km and estimated to cost Rs 5,983 crore, the project is scheduled for completion within 4 years. It will pass through the districts of Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Ambala in Haryana, as well as central, northwest, and north Delhi. The enhanced capacity will allow for the introduction of additional passenger and freight trains, improving punctuality and service reliability.

​The corridor connects key economic nodes, including thermal power plants at Ropar, Panipat, and Rajpura, as well as agricultural warehouses and industrial hubs.

