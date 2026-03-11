Punjab: Resolution in Assembly expresses concern over energy crisis ​

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) A resolution on the impact on the country’s energy security was tabled before the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, expressing concern over the emerging gas and energy crisis across the country. ​

The resolution, tabled in the House by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, will be discussed in detail in the Assembly on Thursday. ​

The House also witnessed disruptions and uproar as the resolution was introduced, with members raising concerns about the growing LPG shortage and the serious economic implications. ​

The Speaker said the resolution was formally tabled and that a full discussion on the matter would take place. Members emphasised that the House “feels a strong sense of urgency in the matter, as reports of LPG shortages have begun to create panic among consumers, restaurants, dhabas and small traders across Punjab”. ​

Tabling the resolution, Minister Kataruchak said the House “records its deep concern and serious dissatisfaction over the situation arising in the country due to the Union government’s failed foreign policy and imbalanced energy policy”. ​

He noted the present circumstances in India are not merely the result of international developments but are also a consequence of what he described as a weak, inconsistent and directionless foreign policy. ​

The minister warned that the country’s energy security is now facing a serious threat, with alarming reports of LPG shortages emerging from several regions. ​

“Reports are emerging about a severe shortage of LPG supply. Because of this, restaurants, dhabas, small traders and ordinary consumers across the country are facing a serious crisis,” Kataruchak added. ​

He informed the House that several major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, are already reporting significant LPG shortages. ​

The National Restaurant Association, representing more than five lakh restaurants in the country, has warned that if LPG supplies are not normalised within the next 72 hours, thousands of restaurants and food establishments may be forced to shut down. ​

The minister also pointed out that the crisis is clearly visible in Punjab as well, where the supply of commercial gas cylinders has been disrupted in several areas, and restaurant, dhaba, and small hotel operators are being forced to wait for long periods to obtain cylinders. ​

“In many places, the supply of commercial gas cylinders is being disrupted. Restaurant, dhaba and small hotel operators are having to wait for long periods to obtain cylinders. The costs of small traders and food establishments are rising rapidly, while ordinary people are bearing the direct burden of rising domestic LPG cylinder prices,” Kataruchak said. ​

The resolution calls upon the Union government to redefine the country’s foreign and energy policies in line with national interests, economic stability and the needs of the people to prevent such crises in the future. ​

