Punjab Police dismantle Babbar Khalsa-linked terror module in Amritsar, two arrested

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) In a major success in the ongoing crackdown on Pakistan's ISI-backed terror networks, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have successfully dismantled an extortion module linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The module, allegedly orchestrated by BKI operative Jeevan Fauji, has been neutralised following the arrest of two key associates.

Karajpreet Singh, a resident of Verowal, Tarn Taran, and Gurlal Singh alias Harman from Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran, were apprehended during a targeted operation. Both men were reportedly operating under direct instructions from Jeevan Fauji, who remains an active BKI member.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that Jeevan Fauji, an active BKI member, was orchestrating an extortion racket targeting individuals in Punjab’s border districts. He had provided a .30 bore pistol to Karajpreet and Gurlal and directed them to fire at a furniture shop in the Amritsar area. This firing incident was part of an extortion attempt, with Jeevan Fauji demanding ransom from a relative of the shop owner based in Canada,” Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, IPS, stated in a post on X.

“Based on the disclosure of accused Gurlal Singh, Harman, a police team took him along for the recovery of the weapon used in the offence,” the DGP further noted. However, during the weapon recovery operation, Gurlal allegedly attempted to fire at the police party, resulting in a swift response from the officers.

“In the exchange, Gurlal sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for treatment,” Yadav added.

An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are focusing on identifying and arresting the remaining members of the module and fully dismantling the network.

Punjab Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order: “Punjab Police remains steadfast in its mission to crush terror modules and ensure peace and harmony in the region.”

--IANS

rs/dpb