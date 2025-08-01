Punjab Police bust two cross-border illegal arms smuggling modules; 4 held

Amritsar, Aug 1 (IANS) Punjab Police have busted two cross-border illegal arms smuggling modules with the arrest of four operatives, including a juvenile, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sikanderjeet Singh (19), Pradeep Singh, Jarnail Singh and one 17-year-old juvenile.

The recovered weapons include two Glock pistols, four .30 bore Star pistols and one .32 bore pistol along with six cartridges.

Apart from recovering weapons, police teams have also recovered their motorcycle, which they were using to deliver consignment.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and retrieved weapon consignments near the international border.

The weapons were meant to fuel gang rivalries and disrupt peace in the region, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to trace linkages to unearth the entire smuggling network. Sharing details of the operation, Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said preliminary investigations revealed accused Sikander along with a juvenile was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers.

They have their home close to vicinity of the international border and retrieved the drone dropped consignments from the locations provided by them.

In other module, the Commissioner of Police said accused Pardeep and Jarnail are associates of deceased Ravneet Singh, who was in rivalry with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

These weapons are sophisticated pistols received from Pakistan smugglers and were handed over to them by Ravneet Singh prior to his death, he said, adding recovery of the weapons averted major criminal activity in the area. Two cases under Sections 25 (7) and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station Gate Hakima in Amritsar and under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station B-Division in Amritsar have been registered.

