Punjab Police bust cross-border arms & narcotics smuggling module, five held

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (IANS) In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of five operatives and recovered six sophisticated pistols, 115 grams of heroin and Rs 11.90 lakh in drug money from their possession, Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Simaranjeet Singh, alias Mannu, 24, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, 20, Sukhraj Singh, alias Joga, 24, and Sajan Singh, alias Gursajan Singh, alias Ladda, all residents of Roda Wala Kalan village; and Molakdeep Singh, 23, resident of village Ranike, all belonging to Amritsar district.

The recovered pistols include two 9MM Glock made in Austria, one Zigana made in Turkey, two .32 bore and one .30 bore, along with 10 cartridges.

Police teams have also impounded their car, which they were using for smuggling.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were actively linked to a cross-border smuggling network and were receiving arms and narcotics consignments via drones from across the border. Further investigation is ongoing to establish linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on information regarding cross-border smuggling links, police teams have arrested Simranjeet, Molakdeep Singh, Gurpreet, Sukhraj and Sajan along with a car and recovered two .32 bore pistols from their possession.

During further interrogation, additional recoveries were effected, leading to the seizure of four more pistols, the heroin, and the lakh drug money, indicating their involvement in organised illegal arms and narcotics activities, he said.

The Police Commissioner said the probe revealed that the arrested accused, Simaranjeet Singh, Molakdeep Singh, and Gurpreet Singh were repeat offenders and were earlier involved in cases under the NDPS Act. He said the investigation has also revealed that the accused Simranjeet Singh had remained a truck driver in Dubai. Police teams are investigating the financial trail and hawala links of this network, he added.

