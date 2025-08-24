Punjab Police arrest two shooters in Mumbai

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against organised crime, Punjab Police have apprehended two shooters of Lucky Patial-Davinder Bambiha gang from Mumbai for their involvement in murder that took place in SBS Nagar last month, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Karan Ganger (25), a resident of Hoshiarpur, and Jaskarandeep Singh, alias Kallu (23), a resident of Garhshankar.

As per the information, Hardeep Singh was shot dead by at his Kulpur village in SBS Nagar on July 2.

DGP Yadav said the arrested accused Karan Rormajara and Jaskarandeep Kalu in connivance with US-based Jaskaran Singh, alias Kannu, had recently killed a person in Pojewal due to their personal enmity.

The arrested accused and Jaskaran Kannu are associates of Lucky Patial of the Bambiha gang, he said.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SBS Nagar) Mehtab Singh said following the murder a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the Superintendent of Police (Investigation) was constituted to probe the entire case.

He said police teams from Jalandhar and SBS Nagar, working on human and technical investigations, zeroed in on the location of the both the accused to be in Mumbai. AIG (Counter Intelligence) Navjot Singh Mahal said joint teams were sent to Mumbai and managed to apprehend both the suspects with the help of local police.

He said that the arrested accused were to be provided other targets by their foreign based handlers and such potential criminal acts have been averted because of their arrest.

A case dated July 3 was registered under Sections 103, 191 (3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Indian Arms Act at police station of Pojewal in SBS Nagar.

--IANS

vg/pgh