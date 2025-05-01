Punjab: Notorious criminal fires at police in Jalandhar encounter; 3 pistols, live cartridges seized

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Jalandhar Rural Police's CIA team apprehended Sajan Nair, a notorious criminal with 20 heinous cases registered against him, following an encounter near Sura village in the Punjab city on Thursday.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of SSP Harvinder Singh Virk, resulted in Nair sustaining a leg injury after he opened fire on police, who responded in self-defence.

Three pistols and live cartridges were recovered from the possession of Sajan Nair.

Speaking about the encounter, SSP Harvinder Singh Virk said, "Our Jalandhar Rural District CIA police team had set up a blockade at around 5:30 AM. Six of our jawans were present at the police party. A man came on a bike, his face covered with a cloth. The police signalled him to stop based on suspicion because he had a backpack. But he opened fire at the police party and drove away on his bike. The police party followed him and gave this information to the control room, upon which the rest of our forces and senior officials were ordered to rush here.

SSP Virk said, "When the police party intercepted him near Sura village, the suspect fired at the police party again. The police party warned him, but he did not listen. He fired two shots. Then the police party fired in self-defence, injuring his left leg. An investigation revealed that 20 heinous cases have been registered against that man. He was recently released from jail. His name is Sajan Nair. He is a resident of Amritsar. Three pistols and live cartridges have been recovered from him."

The incident occurred when the CIA team set up a blockade at 5:30 AM and spotted Nair, a resident of Amritsar, riding a motorcycle with his face covered.

After he fired at the police and fled, a chase ensued, culminating in the encounter near Sura village.

The CIA team of Jalandhar Rural police subsequently nabbed Nair. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

