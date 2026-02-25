Punjab needs strong leadership to handle lawlessness: State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (IANS) BJP state President Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said Punjab needs strong leadership capable of taking firm decisions and implementing them effectively to curb lawlessness and restore a sense of security among people.

He asserted that only decisive leadership can curb lawlessness, provide a safe environment to citizens, and put the state back on the path of development.

Jakhar said only the BJP has the ability to deliver such governance and added that it is now up to the people of Punjab to decide their future.

“It is in the hands of the people of Punjab to decide whether they want to live every day in fear of losing their lives or choose a peaceful Punjab based on social harmony,” he said while speaking to the media here.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Jakhar alleged that due to its “irresponsible and immature” functioning, narco-terrorism in Punjab has evolved into gangster-driven narco-terrorism.

“Gangsters lure young boys into their fold with dreams of a glamorous life. These youths are spreading terror across the state,” the BJP leader said.

Holding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for the prevailing situation, Jakhar alleged that the state’s intelligence network has failed completely and the police are now limited to carrying out so-called encounters after incidents occur.

“They do this merely to create an illusion of action and pacify public anger,” he alleged.

Jakhar further claimed that nearly 20 incidents of hand grenade attacks have taken place in Punjab in the recent past.

“This is the result of the nexus among gangsters, drug trafficking networks, and terrorism, but the state government has proved completely incapable of dealing with the situation. Earlier, Punjab witnessed the terror of AK-47s, and now hand grenades have become the new normal,” he said.

He added that the atmosphere of fear has deeply affected ordinary citizens across the state.

“The impact of this fear and panic is being borne by the common Punjabi, who is constantly worried about the safety of life and property. Instead of deploying the police for public safety, they are being assigned to security duties for pre-wedding videography shoots of AAP leaders,” Jakhar alleged.

Responding to another question, Jakhar said it was “completely laughable” that the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) delivered speeches at a rally in Moga and later attempted to describe it as a government programme.

Showing the media the Chief Minister's social media post from that day, Jakhar said the Chief Minister himself had referred to it as an Aam Aadmi Party rally.

He questioned in what capacity the state’s top civil and police officers addressed what he described as a political event.

