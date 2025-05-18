Punjab: Narco trafficking cartel busted; three operatives held, 10.2 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, May 18 (IANS) Punjab Police have busted an international narco trafficking cartel with the arrest of its three operatives and recovered 10.2 kg heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

The arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Akashdeep Singh (22) and Akash alias Mota (19), both residents of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran, and Sandeep Singh (30), a resident of Kotli Vasawa Singh in Tarn Taran.

Apart from recovering a haul of heroin, police teams have also impounded their two motorcycles, which were being used to deliver the heroin.

DGP Yadav said the preliminary probe has revealed that the accused, Akashdeep Singh and Sandeep Singh, remained in touch with Pakistan smugglers from across the border for the past six years.

The latter were using drones to deliver heroin consignments across the border, which was then distributed at various locations for further distribution, he said.

The DGP said further investigations are underway to trace linkages in the network.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on a tip-off, a team under the supervision of DCP (Detective) Ravinderpal Singh, ADCP (Detective) Jagbinder Singh and ACP (Detective) Harminder Singh Sandhu and led by CIA in charge Amolakdeep Singh, apprehended the accused Akashdeep Singh and Akash alias Mota from Gurudwara Bohri Sahib road along with 1.01 kg heroin and a motorcycle.

He said that based on the interrogation of the accused, police teams have also arrested their accomplice, Sandeep Singh from Chabhal Road, along with 9.2 kg of heroin and a motorcycle.

Bhullar said the accused Sandeep had been involved in supplying heroin since 2018-19 and is suspected to have smuggled over 200 kg of heroin so far.

Police remand has been obtained to interrogate the accused and uncover their entire network, he said, while adding that more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.

