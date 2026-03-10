Punjab Minister Cheema flays Congress legislator Khaira for 'derogatory' comment

Chandigarh, March 10 (IANS) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Tuesday condemned "derogatory" remarks by Congress legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira, against women.

Speaking during proceedings in the Vidhan Sabha and later addressing the media, Cheema demanded that the Congress high command expel Khaira from the party for his reprehensible conduct and "deeply insulting" comments directed at the mothers and daughters of Punjab.

The condemnation came after Khaira reportedly questioned how women celebrating the announcement of Rs 1,000 under the Mawan Dhian Satkar scheme could give birth to the brave.

Responding to the remark, Cheema stated, "It is deeply shameful that a politician who has been elected multiple times from a state where Guru Nanak Dev preached 'So Kyon Manda Aakhiye Jit Jammeh Rajan' (Why call her bad, from whom kings are born), can so brazenly insult the mothers and daughters of our state."

The minister said such a regressive statement is shocking and unacceptable in Punjab, a land that has always upheld the dignity and respect of women.

"For a seasoned politician to make such a statement against women reflects a deeply regressive mindset and is an insult to the values that our society stands for," he said.

Cheema said the state Congress leadership has completely lost control over its language and political intellect.

"The situation in the Congress has deteriorated to such an extent that even Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi have previously had to warn the state leadership to mind their conduct," he said.

Highlighting the impact of the government's pro-women initiatives, Cheema referred to the Budget discussion and the Mawan Dhian Satkar scheme.

"This scheme is a lifeline for women who were previously forced to depend on their fathers, brothers, or husbands for even their most minor needs," he said.

He added his Cabinet colleague Baljit Kaur had clearly explained during the Budget discussion how the financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for general category women and Rs 1,500 for Scheduled Caste category women will strengthen their financial independence and dignity.

