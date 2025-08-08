Punjab: Mann, Kejriwal jointly launch 24 sector-wise industrial panels

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday jointly launched 24 sector-wise industrial advisory committees, a step to establish the state a hub of industry and commerce.

Addressing the gathering during the launch of this first-of-its-kind initiative, Kejriwal termed it a historic day for Punjab. He said the era prior to 2022 was dominated by extortion, where industrialists were coerced by political leaders to give up stakes in their businesses.

As a result, Kejriwal said industries fled the state, and Punjab was pushed into a crisis, particularly with the drug menace.

Highlighting the progress since 2022, he said the government under Chief Minister Mann has taken revolutionary steps to revive and grow the industrial sector.

He lauded the fast-track portal as India’s most modern single-window clearance system, offering over 150 business services and eliminating the need for offline applications.

Under the Punjab Right to Business Act, Kejriwal said investment proposals up to Rs 125 crore now receive in-principle approval within just three days.

He said the government has introduced several critical reforms, including colour-coding of stamp papers, a 45-day timeline for granting approvals, and a deemed approval system, if timelines are not met.

In his address, Chief Minister Mann said Punjab is already taking the lead nationally in various sectors and is quickly emerging as a role model.

Recalling the government-industry interaction in September 2023, he said the idea of these 24 sector-specific committees was born out of those consultations.

Mann said these committees would be responsible for drafting detailed strategies tailored to each industrial domain.

The Chief Minister said many industrialists present at the event are also committee members and expressed confidence that these groups will draft the roadmap for Punjab’s industrial future.

He asserted that while preparing the new industrial policy, these committees will ensure equal partnership from industry stakeholders.

Mann urged all industrialists to actively contribute ideas and share their valuable suggestions in formulating industry-friendly policies.

