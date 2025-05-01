Punjab: Ludhiana police arrests Lakhbir Landa Gang member after brief encounter

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): In a major crackdown on Thursday, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police arrested a key member of the Canada-based terrorist group, Lakhbir Landa Gang, after a brief encounter near Sahibana village in Ludhiana district of Punjab.

The man was wanted in a firing case registered at Police Station Division No. 2 in Ludhiana.

Police said the accused was critically injured in retaliatory firing and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier on April 29, another accused, identified as Akshay, was arrested in the same case.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, "Punjab Police remains resolute in its mission to eliminate organised criminal networks and safeguard public peace and security."

Additionally, on March 18 this year, three Landa Gang members were arrested with half a kilogram of heroin after a brief encounter in Dode village of Tarn Taran district. (ANI)

