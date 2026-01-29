Punjab launches 'Next Generation Road Renovation Programme'

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (IANS) In a significant step to upgrade urban road infrastructure, the Punjab government has launched the "Next Generation Road Renovation Programme".

The initiative focuses on the rapid upgradation of major roads and key junctions in the state’s largest urban centre to improve connectivity and ease of movement for commuters.

The project will be executed on the NHAI pattern under the hybrid annuity model to ensure durable roads along with a 10-year maintenance framework.

Elaborating on the project, Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Thursday said the government is making focused efforts to strengthen road infrastructure across the state to ensure better connectivity and smooth transportation facilities for the people.

While major state highways and rural roads are already being upgraded on priority, the government has now initiated comprehensive road renovation works in Mohali, the state’s largest urban centre.

He said the government has undertaken large-scale development initiatives to transform SAS Nagar (Mohali) into a world-class city. In line with the city’s master plan, the dedicated "Next Generation Road Renovation Programme” has been formulated to further strengthen and modernise the city’s core infrastructure.

The minister said under this programme, major roads and junctions falling under the jurisdiction of the GMADA and the Municipal Corporation will be upgraded and improved on a war footing. The project includes the upgradation and strengthening of key arterial roads to ensure smooth traffic movement and to effectively address congestion-related issues.

Damaged roads will also be repaired and resurfaced to provide safe and comfortable commuting facilities to residents and visitors.

Mundian said special emphasis will be laid on the beautification of roads and important junctions. The beautification works will include landscaping, installation of modern lighting systems and enhancement of green cover, aimed at improving the overall urban aesthetics and environmental quality of the city. He added that all development works under the project will be executed on the pattern of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through the hybrid annuity model. Under the model, the contractor awarded the project will be responsible not only for the execution of the works but also for the maintenance of the roads for a period of 10 years.

