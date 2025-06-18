Punjab has achieved a milestone in citizen-centric governance: Minister Aman Arora

Chandigarh, June 18 (IANS) The Punjab government has achieved a remarkable milestone in citizen-centric governance by successfully delivering 99.88 per cent of essential services to citizens within the stipulated timeframe, said state Minister for Good Governance and Information Technology Aman Arora on Wednesday.

Arora told the media here that the government has achieved a remarkable milestone in service delivery, with over 48.85 lakh people availing of citizen-centric services between June 18, 2024 and June 17, 2025. An impressive 99.88 per cent of services were delivered within the stipulated timeframe, and only the delivery of 5,868 services (0.12 per cent) exceeded the prescribed timeline.

“This achievement underscores the effectiveness of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann government’s robust service delivery system, which was recognised by the Government of India by ranking Punjab first in timely service delivery,” the minister stated.

He said the government is mulling to reward officials with zero pendency, while all Deputy Commissioners have also been directed to take strict action against habitual delayers and officials raising unwarranted objections. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, the Good Governance Minister stated that the state government has implemented another pioneering project to eliminate delays and corruption and ensure transparency in service delivery.

The state has on board around 98 per cent of officials and local representatives, including patwaris, municipal councillors, sarpanches and namberdars, allowing them to digitally verify certificate applications. The project aims to reduce citizens' hassles and increase efficiency by eliminating the need for physical visits for document verification.

Arora lauded Punjab's service delivery system, highlighting the CM-led government's dedication to citizen-centric governance. He also congratulated the Deputy Commissioners and the Good Governance and Information Technology Department’s team for their relentless efforts to achieve this milestone.

The online service delivery has revolutionised service access, ensuring transparency, accountability, promptness, and making a tangible difference in citizens’ lives.

