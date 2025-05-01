Punjab-Haryana water row: "Not a drop will be given away," says AAP leader Harjot Bains during protest at Nangal dam

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): Amid the ongoing water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana, Punjab Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday led a protest at the Nangal Dam, saying that the state is taking firm steps to safeguard its water resources -- the lifeline of its agrarian economy.

Speaking from the protest site, Bains emphasised the critical condition of Punjab's groundwater, stating that over 90 per cent of the state's blocks have already fallen into the "dark zone" due to over-extraction.



"We are all present at Nangal dam, and the aim is to save Punjab's water, as it is a lifeline to the state. Punjab is an agrarian state; it is based on agriculture, and if our waters are snatched from us illegally, the state will be over. Already 90 per cent of the state's blocks have fallen into the dark zone," said Bains.

"CM Bhagwant Maan has done a great job over the last five years by improving irrigation systems. We are protesting here at the Nangal Dam and have taken control of the regulatory room to prevent water from going into Haryana. We are fulfilling our 'dharm' to protect Punjab's rights," Bains asserted.

He further credited Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for significant improvements in the state's irrigation infrastructure over the past five years. He said he is expected to join the protest at the dam site shortly.

Earlier on Wednesday, Harjot Singh Bains defended Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's refusal to release more water to Haryana, claiming that the neighbouring state has used its share of water.

"Our Chief Minister has taken a firm stand on the water issue. Haryana has used its share of water. Punjab is experiencing a massive water crisis. The majority of our blocks are in the dark zone. Punjab is doing tremendous work on irrigation. The BJP wants to derail this work... Haryana is determined to take Punjab's share of water, but no one will give that," Harjot Bains told ANI.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had earlier termed the statement made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding water distribution as shocking.

He said that on April 26, he spoke to the Punjab Chief Minister over the phone and informed him that the Technical Committee of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had decided to release water to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan on April 23. However, officers from Punjab were showing reluctance in implementing this decision, he said.

Saini said on that day, Bhagwant Mann gave a clear assurance that he would immediately instruct his officers to ensure its implementation by the next morning.

A Haryana government release stated that by 2 pm the next day (April 27), Punjab government officers had taken no action and even stopped responding to calls from Haryana Government officers. Saini wrote a letter to Mann to apprise him of the facts.

Saini said he is astonished that, instead of responding to his letter even after 48 hours, the Punjab Chief Minister released a video in an attempt to mislead the public by disregarding the facts and polishing his political image in Punjab.

He said the Punjab Chief Minister's claim that Punjab or the BBMB had not maintained records of water distribution in the past is baseless.

The Chief Minister emphasised that every single drop of water is meticulously accounted for -- not just by BBMB, but also by the governments of Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana at all times.

Saini accused Mann of trying to "politicise" the issue on Wednesday and clarified that Haryana had not received its full share of water, but only 60 per cent.

"He is trying to politicise this issue. I would like to clarify that the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) canal matter is under the supervision of the Supreme Court. But this issue is not about SYL's water. It is about the issue of drinking water... Haryana has not yet received its full share. In the last week, Haryana received only 4,000 cusecs of drinking water, which is approximately 60% of the state's total demand. If BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) provides the remaining water per Haryana's demand, it will be only 0.0001% of Bhakra Dam's water reservoir..." Saini told the media.

"I request Bhagwant Mann to rise above his party politics and provide drinking water to Haryana. It is necessary to empty the Bhakra Dam water reservoir before June so that rainwater can be stored during the monsoon. If there is no space left in the water reservoir, excess water will go to Pakistan via Hari-ke-Pattan, which is neither in the interest of Punjab nor the nation. Bhagwant Mann, I request you to rise above narrow perspectives, cooperate for the nation's interest, and ensure the supply of proper drinking water to Haryana," Saini said.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also slammed the Punjab Chief Minister."When the nation stands united against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, CM Bhagwant Mann chooses to divide the states over water. Not a single drop of Punjab's water will be given away -- but this is no time for political posturing," Bittu said in a post on X. (ANI)

