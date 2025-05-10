Punjab govt to provide health treatment to war, terror-hit victims

Chandigarh, May 10 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, gave his approval to include war and terrorist-affected victims under the Farishtey scheme, a government spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said that in order to provide immediate hassle-free medical treatment to victims of war and terrorist activities in government-empanelled private hospitals and to encourage the public to bring the victims to the nearest hospitals, coverage under the Farishtey Scheme of 2024 has been expanded.

This will provide coverage for victims of war and terrorist activities, ensuring comprehensive support and relief to affected individuals.

This expansion reinforces the state government's commitment to help those facing extraordinary hardships due to such events.

The primary objective of this decision is to lower the mortality and morbidity rates resulting from injuries sustained in war and terrorist activities.

The government aims to provide immediate, hassle-free treatment in the available government and its empanelled private hospitals.

Additionally, to encourage the people to come forth and help such victims so that timely treatment may save the lives.

This scheme will be incentivised with cash rewards, commendation certificates describing them as 'Farishtey' (angel) and providing immunity from legal complications and police inquiries.

For the Farishtey scheme, the state government has mapped government hospitals on all major roads within 25-km radius.

In view of the current tensions between India and Pakistan, the state government has issued directives, cancelling all leaves of Fire Brigade staff and ordering round-the-clock deployment at sensitive locations.

An official statement quoting Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh instructed officials to conduct mock drills, ensure all equipment is fully functional and maintain constant communication with the Army authorities for swift response in case of any emergency.

Officials have been directed to remain on high alert with their mobile phones active at all times.

He also instructed officials to study the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) manuals to ensure timely and effective relief operations.

Additionally, local vehicle repair workshops will be engaged to provide emergency maintenance services, even during nighttime, if required.

--IANS

vg/khz