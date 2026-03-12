Punjab govt monitoring supplies of LPG, says CM Mann

Chandigarh, March 12 (IANS) Amid concerns arising from the ongoing war in the Gulf region and rumours circulating about a possible shortage of LPG cylinders, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on Thursday that the state government is fully alert and closely monitoring the situation to ensure that people do not face any difficulty in accessing essential commodities.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the state government will not allow panic, hoarding, or exploitation of consumers under any circumstances.

Chief Minister Mann noted that tensions in the Gulf countries have led to rumours spreading rapidly across India about a possible LPG shortage, creating unnecessary concern among the public.

"Rumours are being spread about a shortage of LPG cylinders due to the war in Gulf countries. The Punjab government is fully alert and monitoring the situation closely. All Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure that there is no shortage of essential goods and that people do not face any inconvenience," he said.

Warning against attempts to exploit the situation, the Chief Minister noted that the state government will act firmly against anyone trying to create panic or manipulate the supply of essential goods.

"If anyone tries to mislead people by hoarding essential goods or spreading rumours about shortages, the severest exemplary action will be taken," CM Mann asserted.

He also made it clear that black marketing or overcharging of LPG cylinders will not be tolerated and authorities have been instructed to keep a strict watch on the market.

"If anyone is found involved in black marketing of LPG cylinders or charging more than the fixed price, strict action will be taken against them," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that he has raised the matter with the Union government to ensure that adequate supply of LPG cylinders is maintained so that common people do not face inconvenience in the coming days.

He reiterated that the state government remained committed to safeguarding the interests of citizens and ensuring that essential commodities remain easily available to the public.

