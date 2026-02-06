Punjab govt launches year-long celebrations for 650th Guru Purb of Guru Ravidass

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (IANS) Marking a decisive institutional commitment to the legacy of Guru Ravidass, the Punjab government on Friday formally launched year-long celebrations for the 650th Guru Purb, laying out a clear sequence of religious, cultural and academic initiatives that will run across the state until February 20, 2027.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the commemorations with the announcement of sustained congregations, Sant Sammelans, katha-kirtan programmes, conventions and university-level seminars, while simultaneously unveiling major infrastructure commitments, including the expansion of a Sri Guru Ravidass Memorial at Khuralgarh and the establishment of a Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Research Centre near Dera Ballan in Jalandhar.

Stressing that financial constraints would not be allowed to dilute the scale or spirit of the observances, the Chief Minister assured that all directions of the Sant Samaj would be fully implemented, situating the year-long religious programme within the broader governance framework of the AAP government that prioritises education reform, expanded public healthcare with cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, and policy decisions guided by public welfare.

Addressing the state-level function organised to commemorate the 649th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj, Mann said, “It is our collective duty to spread the message of the Guru across the globe. Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj-ji envisioned an egalitarian society free from all forms of discrimination.”

Describing himself as a humble participant in the sacred congregation, the Chief Minister assured that “the state government will leave no stone unturned to celebrate the upcoming 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji in an unsurpassed manner.”

Recalling recent initiatives, Mann said, “The state government has recently commemorated the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur-ji through a series of events. Likewise, year-long programmes have been chalked out to celebrate the 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj-ji in an unprecedented manner.”

He added that he felt blessed to be connected to the sacred land, noting that “Guru-ji delivered a powerful message of equality from here and spent more than four years at this place.”

Highlighting steps taken to institutionalise the legacy of the revered Guru, Mann said, “To perpetuate the teachings and philosophy of Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj, the state government has established Chairs at Punjab University and Guru Nanak Dev University to undertake research.”

He further said, “As guided by the Sant Samaj, the state government will organise a wide range of events to mark the 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj. All of us are fortunate to have received this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate Guru Ji’s Parkash Purb.”

Reiterating his government’s commitment to social justice, the Chief Minister said, “We will work tirelessly to ameliorate the woes of the weaker and underprivileged sections of society, in complete consonance with the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji.”

He added that “the state government is duty bound to ensure the wellbeing of the poorest of the poor, for which several path-breaking initiatives are being undertaken,” and said that “with the blessings of Sri Guru Ravidass-ji our government has been voted to power with a thumping majority.”

Elaborating on Guru Ji’s philosophy, Mann said, “Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji gave the message of welfare of entire humanity and equality of all sections of society, thereby laying the foundation of a truly egalitarian social order.”

