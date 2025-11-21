Punjab govt launches portal for martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 21 (IANS) In a step to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for 'sangat', Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, on Friday, launched a comprehensive digital initiative "AnandpurSahib350.com", a dedicated mobile application and website to serve the millions of devotees converging at Anandpur Sahib for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Bains said the state-of-the-art platforms are designed as a one-stop digital solution, providing real-time information and logistical support to ensure a safe, organised and spiritually fulfilling experience for all attendees.

In the spirit of 'Sarbat Da Bhala', the local administration is committed to serving every devotee with the highest standards of facility and respect, Bains said, while noting, "the "AnandpurSahib350.com" platform embodies this commitment, leveraging technology to empower the sangat with information. This will allow them to focus entirely on their devotion, leaving logistical concerns to us. We encourage everyone to use and share this vital resource."

He highlighted the digital platforms' comprehensive features, including a centralised information hub offering commemorative event schedules, livestreams of sacred commemorative ceremonies, nagar kirtan routes and historical context in Punjabi and English.

"The platform also boasts intelligent logistics management, helping devotees locate more than 30 designated parking areas and three tent cities with real-time capacity updates and booking for accommodation," the Minister said.

Additionally, a unique 'tractor-trolley city' has been set up just one kilometre from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, ensuring seamless connectivity for pilgrims.

He added that the digital platform offers real-time information on seamless shuttle services, including 65 mini-buses and 500 e-rickshaws operating 24X7, connecting all parking sites to key locations such as Gurdwara Sisganj Sahib and the main event grounds.

He said that a comprehensive health and safety measures, including 19 Aam Aadmi Clinics, two specialised eye camps, and multiple health check-up stations offering free medicines, tests and emergency care, supported by a strategically deployed fleet of ambulances.

