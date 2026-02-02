Punjab gives armed forces braveheart soldiers, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (IANS) A delegation of the National Defence College in New Delhi called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday, during which he highlighted the state’s unparalleled contribution to the nation’s unity and sovereignty, its legacy of valour and communal harmony.

Interacting with the delegation, the Chief Minister said, “Punjab has given the Indian armed forces distinguished military leaders and braveheart soldiers who have always made supreme sacrifices for the country.”

Welcoming the delegation, CM Mann said, “This socio-political study tour is aimed at understanding and learning about Punjab’s social, economic, political and other sectors.” Extending a warm welcome, the Chief Minister said, “The state government feels privileged to host you.”

He apprised the delegation by saying, “Punjab is the holy land of great Gurus, saints, seers, prophets and martyrs, and it is known as the land of brave and hardworking people.”

CM Mann said, “The youth of the state protect the borders, and our farmers keep the country’s granaries secure, due to which Punjab is proudly known as the food bowl and sword arm of India.”

The Chief Minister said, “Punjab’s farmers contribute the most to the country’s grain production, and 40 per cent of the food grains in the national pool are contributed by the state.”

“The brave soldiers from Punjab have sacrificed their lives to protect the country’s unity, integrity and sovereignty, and it is a fact that Punjabis made the maximum sacrifices in the country’s freedom struggle.”

CM Mann said, “Punjab is a peaceful state where peace, mutual love and communal harmony are so strong that the seeds of hatred cannot germinate here.”

The Chief Minister added, “Despite being a border state, Punjab has never been divided along sectarian lines. Instead, Punjabis have set beautiful examples of communal harmony before the world during times of crisis.”

