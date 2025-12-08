Punjab Finance Minister questions Cong, BJP on corruption allegations of Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (IANS) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the BJP leaderships and challenged them to respond immediately to serious allegations of corruption leveled by Navjot Kaur Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar, respectively.

Cheema told the media here: "I challenge the high command of the Congress and the high command of the BJP: Why are you silent? Are you silent because you are complicit in this corruption? I challenge the Congress and the BJP high commands to answer within 24 hours.”

Minister Cheema questioned the silence of both the high commands regarding leaders who have switched allegiance but whose past actions and statements expose deep-rooted corruption.

He recalled that the current Punjab BJP President, who was formerly the Punjab Congress President, served while two Chief Ministers -- Amarinder Singh (allegedly became CM for Rs 500 crore, according to Navjot Kaur Sidhu) and Charanjit Singh Channi (allegedly became CM following a Rs 350 crore deal, as claimed by Sunil Jakhar) were in power.

He questioned why Jakhar remained silent while he was in the Congress, witnessing the selling of ministerial posts and assembly seats, and only spoke up after joining the BJP.

He also pointed out the case of Channi’s relative from whom nearly Rs 10 crore was recovered, a matter that is sub-judice.

The Finance Minister highlighted how the character and conduct of the leaders of the parties that ruled Punjab from 1997 to 2022 are now being exposed by their own members.

He cited the recent revelation by Navjot Kaur Sidhu regarding how the post of Chief Minister in the Congress government was allegedly "sold" for Rs 500 crore.

Cheema estimated that the Congress Chief Ministers over a rough calculation, may have spent Rs 2,000 crore, which in turn led to the looting of the people of Punjab to the tune of an estimated Rs 30,000 crore.

The Finance Minister pointed out that the creation of the sand, liquor, and transport mafias, along with the Scholarship Scam that defrauded the Scheduled Castes and massive scandals in drug de-addiction centers, were all a result of a “systemic structure of loot” created within the Congress party, which led to the constant exploitation of the state's farmers, labourers, traders, Dalit community, and government employees.

