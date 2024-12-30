Punjab Farmers Call for Statewide Shutdown 'Punjab Bandh' Amid Ongoing Protests

Amritsar: Farmers in Punjab have announced a statewide shutdown named as 'Punjab Bandh' on Monday from 7 am to 4 pm, amid their ongoing protest. 'Punjab Bandh' is expected to disrupt the road and rail traffic in the state.

The call for the Punjab Bandh comes amid the ongoing farmers protest led by the two farmer unions - Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at the Shambhu and Khanauri border.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Sharvan Singh Pandher stated that the residents of Punjab have extended their support to the statewide shutdown "wholeheartedly" and more than 280 blockades have installed which will disrupt road and rail services in the state.

"The two big organisations, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and forums Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) have called for bandh. We had appealed 3 crore Punjabis to support Punjab bandh. As per the information I am getting, people have supported this bandh. Since morning, almost 90-99 percent traffic was not on the roads. It means, Punjabis have extended their support to this bandh wholeheartedly. It's a successful 'Punjab Bandh'," Pandher said.

Furthermore, Pandher stated that emergency services will prevail during the shutdown, hoping for a "peaceful" and "successful" bandh.

He stated, "As far as railway services are concerned, it is shut down in all directions of Punjab... There is blockade on the Shambhu railway station as well. So, there is more 280 blockades in Punjab which will disrupt road and rail services in Punjab... This bandh will come up as the most successful bandh. We will appeal all the residents and public of Punjab to avoid any kind of dispute. Our bandh should be peaceful and successful... However, no emergency services will be stopped during the bandh. No ambulance, marriages, people travelling to airport, for jobs will be stopped."

The protest has been organised by the farmers of Punjab at the Khanauri border in Sangrur district, near the Haryana border, since February 13, 2024, to press on their various demands including a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP).

One of the prominent farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for the past several days at Khanauri Kisan Morcha, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 24 crops. (ANI)