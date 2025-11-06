Punjab Congress chief fails to appear before SC panel over casteist remark

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (IANS) Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who was summoned for allegedly making a casteist remark against former Union Home Minister Buta Singh, failed to appear before the State Scheduled Castes Commission early this week, citing his pre-occupation in the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll.

However, his counsel appeared but failed to submit the power of Attorney (vakalatnama) during proceedings.

Raja Warring, who was booked by the police, sought exemption from personal appearance and sought a new date after the elections conclude.

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran has also sought exemption from appearing before the commission.

Providing the details to the media, Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the District Election Officer, through a formal communication, informed him that a letter had been issued to Raja Warring seeking clarification in the matter, which is currently being verified by the police.

He said the District Election Officer has requested exemption from the November 6 appearance due to the ongoing bye-election in the constituency.

Accepting the request, the commission has granted time till November 17.

Garhi said that as per media reports, an FIR has been registered by Kapurthala Police against Raja Warring.

Taking cognisance of this, the commission has sought a copy of the report from the Senior Superintendent of Police regarding the action taken so far and that would be submitted by November 10.

The case against Raja Warring was filed based on a complaint by Buta Singh's son, Sarabjot Singh Sidhu.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023, along with Sections 3 (1)(u) and 3 (1)(v) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

The state Congress Chief, a member of Parliament from Ludhiana, had allegedly remarked on the late politician's skin colour while campaigning in support of the party's candidate for the Assembly bypoll, slated on November 11.

--IANS

vg/khz