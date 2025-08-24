Punjab CM misleading people on cancellation of ration cards, says state BJP chief

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (IANS) Asking Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to stop misleading the people, State BJP President Sunil Jakhar, on Sunday, clarified that the Central government has not cancelled any ration cards.

He said that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has already clarified on the issue.

"While the Chief Minister is creating confusion among the people of Punjab and fostering tension in the state, the BJP is organising camps to raise awareness about government schemes. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is adopting a repressive policy against these camps," BJP leader Jakhar added.

He emphasised that the AAP government must understand that the BJP's public awareness campaign cannot be stopped by such oppressive tactics.

He said the Supreme Court has directed e-KYC verification for ration cards, and the Central government is merely instructing states to comply with this order.

BJP leader Jakhar said that in Punjab nearly 1.41 crore people are receiving rations under the National Food Security Act.

The Central government has also granted three extensions to Punjab for completing the e-KYC process.

BJP leader Jakhar clarified that the inclusion or exclusion of individuals from the ration card list falls under the state government's jurisdiction and the Central government has no role in it.

He said the Central government has only asked for a re-verification to ensure that no ineligible person is receiving rations and no eligible person is left out.

"If any eligible person is found excluded, they should be included."

BJP leader Jakhar assured that the 1.41 crore people currently receiving rations will continue to do so and the Central government has not removed anyone's name from the list.

Adding or removing names is the responsibility of the state government, he said in a statement that the Centre has provided the necessary data to the state government to facilitate the e-KYC process.

BJP leader Jakhar said the AAP is raising this baseless issue to create division and confusion in society, following the same strategy taught by former Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia to party leaders in the presence of Chief Minister Mann to foster discontent, fear, and confusion.

He said "when it comes to the people of Punjab, only the BJP is raising their issues and acting as a strong Opposition, while other parties have surrendered to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann".

He suggested that these parties are driven by their leaders' personal interests, causing them to neglect the interests of the people.

