Punjab CM misleading people in Tarn Taran bypoll: BJP

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have been misleading the people with false claims during the Tarn Taran bypoll and betraying the trust of the people, said BJP state working President Ashwani Sharma on Monday.

He said that talking is not enough; it is the government’s responsibility to fulfil the promises made to the people, a responsibility the AAP government has completely abandoned.

Sharma said during the 2022 elections, Mann had promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab, provide employment opportunities, and improve the condition of schools and hospitals. However, even after three years, the public has received neither relief nor development.

“Electricity bills have gone up, unemployment is rising, and the condition of government hospitals has worsened further.”

The BJP lawmaker said the government has failed on every front; farmers are neither getting full compensation nor fair prices for their crops.

“The tall claims of curbing drugs and improving law and order exist only on paper. Daily incidents of shootings, lootings, and murders reveal the grim reality of the state.”

Sharma said the Chief Minister Mann often speaks against dynastic politics, yet both he and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal follow double standards that the people can clearly see.

He questioned under what authority CM Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur, and Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, are campaigning in the Tarn Taran bypoll.

“Neither holds any government or party position, so how are they participating in official and political rallies? This is a blatant example of family politics,” Sharma said.

He said after winning the Jalandhar by-election, Mann had announced that he would take residence in Jalandhar to directly hear public grievances, but that promise was never fulfilled.

“That residence has now turned into a hub for political meetings, while the voice of the common people no longer reaches there,” Sharma added.

--IANS

vg/dan