Punjab CM Mann launches property registration portal

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 27 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched an initiative of “Easy Registry” to facilitate the people across the state for registration of properties.

The Chief Minister said that for decades, property registration has been considered a complicated and time-consuming process, often requiring repeated visits to Sub-Registrar offices and facing delays and corruption.

He said people had to visit the Sub-Registrar's office corresponding to the location of their property, which added extra burden and inconvenience. The Chief Minister said now, with the “Easy Registry” system, property registration in Punjab has entered a new era of simplicity, speed, and transparency.

He said the system will eliminate unnecessary delays and hardships for citizens, and this is the first time in India that any state has taken such a step toward simplifying property registration.

Mann said under this initiative, any Sub-Registrar office within a district will be able to register properties located anywhere in that particular district.

He said citizens can now draft sale deeds online or through Sewa Kendras by paying a nominal fee of Rs 500, adding that as a part of the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar” scheme, people can call 1076 to avail this service.

He said complete online submission of documents will be possible within just 48 hours, adding the tehsildar will no longer be able to raise unnecessary objections to property registrations.

Mann said a fixed timeframe of 48 hours will be given for this, and if any objection is raised, it will be referred to the Deputy Commissioner concerned, who will verify whether the objection is genuine or not.

The Chief Minister said applicants would receive updates about every stage of their registration process via WhatsApp, and if anyone demands a bribe, a complaint can be lodged directly through WhatsApp.

The Chief Minister said earlier registration could only be done at the Sub-Registrar's office under whose jurisdiction the property is located.

