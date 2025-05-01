Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls all-party meeting on May 2 amid water issue with neighbouring states

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called an all-party meeting on May 2 at 10 am at Punjab Bhawan amid escalating concerns over the state's water rights. The meeting will discuss the issue of Punjab's water being taken away by the central government.

In addition, the Punjab Government is likely to convene a special session of the Assembly on Monday. A proposal regarding the water issue will likely be brought up in the special session.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asserted that they would support the Punjab government on the water issue.

"We never stopped the water for 10 years... But if there is a water shortage in Punjab, it is natural that we will prioritise Punjab... Maybe Delhi and Haryana need more water, but we have already released their share of water. We are with the people of Punjab and the Punjab government on this topic. If they will steal our water too, then what will be left of the state?" Warring said.

Earlier today, Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh alleged that Punjab is deliberately blocking water supply to both Haryana and Delhi in a politically motivated move.

In a post on X, Parvesh Singh said, "The Punjab government has resorted to dirty politics by stopping the water supply to Haryana and Delhi. After losing in Delhi, now they want to create a water crisis in Delhi."

He further asserted that the Delhi government is continuously ensuring clean water reaches every household and accused Punjab of seeking "revenge" on Delhi's residents.

However, on Thursday, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh rejected the Delhi Minister's allegations regarding water supply to the state from the national capital, calling the claims "an absolute white lie."

Singh asserted that Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan have already taken their respective water shares, and only Punjab's allocation remains.

Cabinet minister and AAP Punjab President Aman Arora has criticised the BJP-led Central Government for allegedly allocating Punjab's share of BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) water to Haryana. He termed the decision "wrong" and strongly condemned the central government.

In a video on his official account on X, the AAP leader on Thursday alleged, "Like every time, the BJP-led central government has betrayed Punjab once again." Arora asserted that the Punjab government, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the 30 million people of Punjab "will go to any extent" but will not tolerate this betrayal.

"Our water is dearer to us than our blood," he said, adding that the Punjab government is committed to protecting the state's water resources. On Wednesday, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains defended Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's refusal to release more water to Haryana, claiming that the neighbouring state has used its share of water. (ANI)